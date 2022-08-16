State officials probe rise in E. coli cases in 3 counties

Michigan health officials announced Tuesday they are investigating a recent rise in illnesses related to E. coli bacteria in parts of the state.

The spike was reported by health departments in Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

The department has received reports of 98 cases of E. coli infections this month, compared to 20 reported during the same period in 2021, according to a release.

"The current investigation is in the early stages," officials said. "Laboratory results have linked some of these cases to each other."

"Shiga toxin-producing" E. coli, or STEC, has been connected to the recent increase in infections, state officials said Tuesday.

“While reports of E. coli illness typically increase during the warmer summer months, this significant jump in cases is alarming,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.

“This is a reminder to make sure to follow best practices when it comes to hand hygiene and food handling to prevent these kinds of foodborne illness. If you are experiencing symptoms of E. coli infection like cramping and diarrhea (or gastrointestinal distress), especially if they are severe, make sure to let your health care provider know.”

Symptoms can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever. These appear three to four days after exposure but can appear in one day or as long as 10 days, according to the state health department.

Experts say symptoms often improve within five to seven days. Some infections are mild, but others can be severe or even life-threatening.

To prevent infections, health officials advise proper hand hygiene and food handling practices, including: