Ex-educator accused of sex abuse; officials seeking other SE Mich. victims

A Genesee County man is charged with sexual misconduct involving an incident in 2013, and investigators are seeking tips to determine other possible victims over many years when the suspect worked in schools and other sites across southeast Michigan, authorities announced Wednesday.

Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, of Davison was arraigned Wednesday in 67th District Court in Flint, records show.

Though he was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving an incident dating back nine years, more charges are possible, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson told reporters.

That’s why authorities are seeking tips around the clock from potential victims and those who crossed paths with Pratt over the years, he said.

“We don’t know when it started, but we do know that it continued over decades,” the sheriff said.

Citing his resume, Swanson said Pratt chaperoned middle school dances, coached junior and high school swimming and diving, and junior high track. He spent 14 years as a statistician for a varsity football team.

Pratt worked as a student teacher at Milton E. Tucker Middle School in Flint from 1986-87 before becoming a substitute in Genesee-area districts between 1987-90, Swanson said.

He later taught at Flint’s Armstrong Middle and Dowdall Elementary schools before becoming a guest services worker at the Davison Athletic Club between August 1999 and October 2005, according to a career timeline the sheriff presented at a press conference Wednesday.

Pratt was a career resource director at Hamady Middle and High School in Flint in 2004-05, then principal of adult and alternative education for Beecher Community Schools from October 2006 through June 2013, Swanson said.

From 2013-15, Pratt was dean of students at Caniff Liberty Academy in Hamtramck.

While at Beecher, “there was a procedure that took place that we saw in our investigation that literally took minutes to go from introduction to sex act requests,” the sheriff said.

Beecher did not renew Pratt’s contract, and several people entered into facilitation agreements stemming from complaints, Swanson said.

Mount Morris police initiated an investigation at some point but no charges resulted, the sheriff said.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office started investigating in February after a man came forward to report claims against Pratt. Besides that alleged victim, authorities have identified four others from the same school district and “strongly believe that there are 10 additional students that were under his command that we don’t know names and faces,” Swanson said, adding all are believed to be males.

Investigators believe Pratt had a pattern in the roles he sought over the years.

“Individuals like Eugene Pratt put themselves in positions of authority over others in order to act out their prey, and to find and identify vulnerable people,” Swanson said.

Pratt was arrested Tuesday while working in security and transportation at New Paths Inc., a court-ordered addiction center in Flint, a job he’s held since 2021, Swanson said.

Authorities have searched his home, phone and a car.

Pratt was held on a $25,000 bond and faces life in prison if convicted, the sheriff said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 25, records show.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by the suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (810) 257-3422. They also can call YMCA Flint Victim Advocacy at (810) 238-SAFE.