Prosecutors can't enforce Mich. abortion ban until judge decides on injunction

Pontiac — Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham said Wednesday he signed an order keeping the temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban in “full force and effect” until he decides on a broader request for a preliminary injunction.

Cunningham made the announcement at the start of what is expected to be an hours-long hearing over the potential for a preliminary injunction. Such as order would block county prosecutors from enforcing the state's abortion law as the courts consider a lawsuit brought by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeking to overturn the abortion ban as unconstitutional.

Whitmer has argued there is a constitutional right to abortion in Michigan's constitution that nullifies the 1931 abortion ban, which has laid largely dormant while the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade was intact over the past 50 years.

Cunningham's order came after a Michigan Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday ruled Whitmer would not be forced to testify during the preliminary injunction hearing. The panel upheld last week's lower court ruling by Cunningham, who ruled Whitmer had shown good cause why she shouldn't be made to testify.

David Kallman, a lawyer for two of the 13 prosecuting attorneys named as defendants in Whitmer's case, subpoenaed the governor for Wednesday's hearing on the argument that she should have to explain how she would be expressly harmed by the state's abortion ban.

Whitmer's case was filed on the same April day that Planned Parenthood of Michigan filed a separate lawsuit in the state Court of Claims against Attorney General Dana Nessel, also arguing there was a constitutional right to abortion that trumped state law.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher ruled in May that Planned Parenthood was likely to succeed in its case and issued a preliminary injunction that she asked Nessel to convey to county prosecutors.

But a state Court of Appeals panel earlier this month said neither Nessel nor the Court of Claims had authority over county prosecutors, exempting them from the block to the state's abortion ban.

Later that day, Cunningham issued a temporary restraining order stopping the 13 prosecutors listed as defendants in Whitmer's case from enforcing the abortion ban. The future of that block to county prosecutors is dependent on Cunningham's decision stemming from Wednesday and Thursday's arguments.

