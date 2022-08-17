New off-leash dog area opens at Stony Creek Metropark

A new "off-leash" dog area was announced by Huron-Clinton Metroparks on Wednesday.

Dogs now have an area in Stony Creek Metropark, located at 4300 Main Park Road in Shelby Township, to roam 3 acres of land without a leash.

"This desire from the community came out during our park 'Master Plan' processes a few years back where the public told us they were interested in having areas that they could bring their dogs off leash," said Danielle Mauter, the parks' marketing director.

Prior to the dogs' designated off-leash area, the 3 acres were grassy and filled with picnic tables. Now, the area is fenced in so dogs are able to explore the acres without a leash but are still confined for safety purposes.

"We have had a larger number of occurrences of visitors having their pets off-leash, which is against park rules, so it further signified to us that it was an important area to have an off-leash dog area," Mauter said.

The newly opened area provides separate areas for small dogs and larger dogs to run and play together. The project developed a 10-foot wide asphalt path from the parking lot to the bullpen entryway into the off-leash dog areas to make it accessible to all visitors. Additionally, there is a water bottle/pet bowl filling station, unisex portable toilet, parking lot improvements and three van accessible parking spaces.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks was awarded a grant of $50,000 from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to support this project. The Huron-Clinton Metroparks added an additional $144,563 in matching funds from its capital fund, bringing the overall project cost to nearly $200,000.

“We are excited to welcome all the furry visitors to the space to experience it for themselves” Amy McMillan, the park's director, said in a press release Wednesday. “However, we do want to remind those furry visitors to train their humans on the proper pet etiquette when visiting other areas of the Metroparks."

What to know before you go

The off-leash dog area is located at Oak Grove picnic area in Stony Creek Metropark and is available for use during regular park hours.

Dogs are required to be on a leash when entering and exiting the off-leash dog area and in other areas and trails within the park.