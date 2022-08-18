Federal judge shoots down Michigan's attempt to move Line 5 lawsuit to state court

U.S. District Judge Janet Neff on Thursday denied a request to move a lawsuit supported by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration seeking to shut down Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5 oil pipeline back to state court.

The decision marks the second time in a year Neff has insisted a case challenging the pipeline's continued operation remain in federal court, where federal laws give the Canadian oil transportation company an upper hand to keep oil flowing through twin pipelines at the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.

Neff described the state's second attempt to move the case to state court as an effort "to engage in procedural fencing and forum manipulation."

"The court reinforces the importance of a federal forum in deciding the disputed and substantial federal issues at stake, with uniformity and consistency," Neff wrote in Thursday's decision.

Enbridge moved the current case to federal court in December after Attorney General Dana Nessel filed the lawsuit in Ingham County Circuit Court in 2019.

The state began to pursue the 2019 case in earnest after Neff denied remand to state court on a separate case filed by Whitmer in 2020. Whitmer dismissed the 2020 case after Neff's refusal to have it removed to state court and said she would instead shift her support to Nessel's 2019 suit.

But Neff dismissed the renewed effort under the banner of Nessel's 2019 case.

"The court will not accept the state’s invitation to undermine its previous decision and perpetuate a forum battle," Neff said in her Thursday order.

Enbridge on Thursday said the judge's decision highlights the underlying federal issues facing the state's case, including "interstate commerce, exclusive federal jurisdiction over pipeline safety and the serious ramifications for energy security and foreign affairs if the State and the U.S. government were to defy an international treaty with Canada that has been in place since 1977."

"Enbridge looks forward to a prompt resolution of this case in federal court," said Ryan Duffy, a spokesman for the Calgary-based company.

The fate of Line 5 has been debated for several years amid environmental concerns over the impact of a spill from the 68-year-old pipeline into the Straits of Mackinac.

In late 2018, Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder entered an agreement with Enbridge to construct a tunnel beneath the Straits to house a new segment of Line 5. Construction on the more than $500 million project, according to recent bid documents, likely won't begin until 2024 and will take four years to complete.

Upon taking office in 2019, Whitmer and Nessel attempted to challenge the agreement between the state and Enbridge. When that effort was unsuccessful, Nessel sought to shut down the pipeline with her 2019 suit on the grounds that the 1953 easement was a public nuisance, violated the public trust doctrine and is likely to cause pollution in violation of the Michigan Environment Protection Action.

Whitmer filed a separate suit in November 2020 after revoking Enbridge's easement through the Straits of Mackinac and ordering the pipeline's closure by May 2021. The lawsuit sought an Ingham County court order supporting her closure mandate.

But Enbridge filed its own counter-suit days later in federal court, arguing federal regulators ultimately had the final say over questions regarding the pipeline's safety and continuous operation. At the same time, Enbridge removed Whitmer's case to federal court.

Nessel's 2019 case was put on pause in January 2021 while the state and Enbridge battled over whether Whitmer's 2020 case was properly removed to federal court.

In early October, Canada formally invoked a 1977 treaty that the country's officials said prevented the U.S. government or Michigan from disrupting the operation of Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline, pulling the Biden administration into the dispute over the pipeline's future.

On Nov. 16, Neff ruled the removal was proper based on federal regulatory jurisdiction, questions pertaining to federal law and Canada's invocation of the treaty.

