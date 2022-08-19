Former Macomb County resident sentenced to 11 years for investment fraud

A 55-year-old former Macomb County man who defrauded 17 people of more than $4 million in a fraudulent investment scheme was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison this week, United States Attorney Dawn Ison said Friday.

After Gino Accettola pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in April, U.S. District Judge Laurie J. Michelson sentenced him to 135 months in prison, Ison's office said in a statement.

The judge also ordered Accettola pay $4,199,846.35 in restitution to the victims.

From 2014-16, Accettola, according to court records, offered associates and acquaintances abnormally high short-term returns, telling them the money invested would back commercial construction projects in Michigan and Florida.

But many of these projects didn't actually exist, investigators said.

In one instance, Accettola sought investments supposedly for a Michigan-based manufacturing facility, claiming to be friends with the managing partner of the manufacturer when he had no connection, according to the release.

Accettola was previously convicted of sixteen fraud crimes between 1991 and 2019, officials reported.

“This defendant lied to his victims in order to carry out his fraud," Ison said. "He told his victims that he was investing their money for legitimate construction projects when in reality he used their money on himself at casinos, restaurants, and on entertainment."

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sara Woodward.