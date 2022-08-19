Firefighters extinguish apartment blaze in Midtown Detroit

Sixteen people were displaced after a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in Midtown, according to fire officials.

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the blaze at 487 Charlotte Street, James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's chief of community relations, said Friday.

"Everybody got out and we contained the fire," Harris said.

"We're still investigating the cause."

The fire call came about 3:30 p.m. Friday and firefighters extinguished it in about 40 minutes, Harris said.