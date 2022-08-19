Genesee sheriff receives dozens of tips about ex-educator accused of sexual misconduct

Less than 48 hours after accusing an ex-educator with sexual misconduct, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office has received dozens of tips from across the country that could lead to more victims.

The investigation into Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, of Davison is expanding after authorities earlier this week revealed details of his alleged behavior.

Pratt is charged with sexual misconduct involving an incident in 2013. He was arraigned Wednesday in 67th District Court in Flint.

On Wednesday, investigators said they were seeking tips to find other possible victims from the years Pratt worked in schools and other sites across southeast Michigan.

As of Friday, the G.H.O.S.T. (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team) department at the sheriff's office received 31 active tips from across the country. Those tips confirmed there are multiple victims from as far back as 1992, authorities said.

"This is a dynamic investigation, and that's why every comment that comes our way we're looking into it," Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a Friday press conference. "If it's a check we're on the right track, it's just as valuable as somebody saying, 'I was a victim,' which has already happened."

Swanson anticipates more cases involving Pratt will be brought to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton's office, but when will depend on the victims.

Pratt's background includes working as a student teacher at Milton E. Tucker Middle School in Flint from 1986-87 before becoming a substitute in Genesee-area districts between 1987-90.

He taught at Flint’s Armstrong Middle and Dowdall Elementary schools before becoming a guest services worker at the Davison Athletic Club between August 1999 and October 2005.

Pratt was also a career resource director at Hamady Middle and High School in Flint in 2004-05, then principal of adult and alternative education for Beecher Community Schools from October 2006 through June 2013, Swanson said.

From 2013-15, Pratt was dean of students at Caniff Liberty Academy in Hamtramck.

Swanson on Friday released new footage that surfaced after alerting the public about Pratt on Wednesday. The footage from 2019 was archived by loss prevention officers at the Courtland Center Goodwill store in Burton.

Police are seeking information on the potential victim being allegedly stalked by Pratt, as seen on the video. The victim is a younger Black male. Pratt is seen following the man around the store and lingering outside a dressing room where the potential victim is inside trying on clothes.

Swanson stopped the video during a Friday press conference before viewers could see Pratt go between aisles to perform a sex act, according to the sheriff.

"These are images that we as a community need to be aware of," Swanson said. "That's what G.H.O.S.T. does is we identify the vulnerabilities, we identify predators and ... we hold accountable."

Police are requesting information on the potential victim in the video. For tips call: (810) 257-3422 or 911.

"We're following up on every tip 24/7," Swanson said. "We've got detectives that are on call."