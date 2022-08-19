Mount Clemens sex offender sentenced to 25 years on child porn charges

A 47-year-old man from Mount Clemens will spend 25 years in federal prison on child porn charges, federal officials announced Friday.

U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood sentenced Glen William Vellner on the charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, receipt of child pornography and penalties for registered sex offenders.

As part of a guilty plea, Vellner admitted that on Jan. 8, 2021, he requested that a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl send him explicit pictures during a Google Hangouts chat, investigators said in a statement.

Vellner also admitted receiving child pornography over the internet between 2016 and 2019. When federal agents searched his house, he had 4,317 images and 320 videos of child pornography, according to the release.

He committed the offenses while he was a registered sex offender for prior criminal convictions against children, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported.

Vellner was previously convicted on 10 counts of child sexually abusive activity in 2006. He was released from prison in 2015, authorities said.

He also been convicted of two counts of criminal sexual conduct against a 13-year-old girl in 2001 and served only probation.

“Repeat sexual offenders who victimize children present a special danger and require significant sentences to assure the safety of our kids and the community," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "The court’s sentence today is just punishment and prevents this defendant from further victimizing children. This office will continue to strenuously prosecute these offenders to keep children safe.”

This case was investigated by the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.