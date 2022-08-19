Michigan still investigating E. coli illnesses, confirms 43 cases across the state

Kalea Hall

Michigan health officials on Friday issued a public health alert for illnesses caused by E.coli after confirming 43 cases of the bacteria matched with an outbreak strain.

Some kinds of E. coli cause disease by producing Shiga toxin. "Shiga toxin-producing" E. coli, or STEC, has been connected to the recent increase in infections, state officials have said.

Illnesses started in late July and early August.

Outbreak cases were reported in 18 jurisdictions in the counties of: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne. The city of Detroit also reported cases.

Those affected range in age from six to 94 years old.

Among the cases with available information to date, 56% of those infected have been hospitalized and four cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, a severe complication of STEC infection, have been identified.

More than 55% of the state's cases were connected to food items at Wendy’s fast-food restaurants.

A specific food item has not been identified as the source of illnesses, the state said, but the ongoing investigations are focused on sandwiches with romaine lettuce.

The state is not currently recommending to avoid eating at Wendy’s.

MDHHS is working with local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to find the source of the illnesses.

Residents should seek medical attention if they experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting or other gastrointestinal distress, said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of public health administration at MDHHS, in a statement.

Symptoms of E. coli infection typically appear three to four days after exposure.

The state health department announced earlier this week it was investigating a rise in illnesses related to E. coli bacteria in parts of the state. The spike was seen by health departments in Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties with reports of 98 cases of E. coli infections this month.