Boil water advisory lifted one week after water main break

The Great Lakes Water Authority announced that the boil water advisory, which has been in effect for seven communities since a water main break was discovered on Aug. 13, has been lifted. Only one business in Greenwood remains under a boil water advisory.

"Because of stabilized system pressures and the completion of water quality testing within the regional transmission and local distribution system in accordance with regulations set forth by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), GLWA is lifting the precautionary Boil Water Advisory, effective immediately," according to a GLWA press release Saturday.

GLWA officials warned that if significant pressure drops in the regional water system occur the advisory may have to be re-issued. The GLWA encouraged residents of impacted communities whose water service has just been restored to flush faucets and icemakers with new, clean water, clear their hot water tanks and replace water filters before using them.

The initial advisory was issued to 23 communities in total after a water main break was discovered in a 120-inch main last Saturday near the authority's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.

A loss in water pressure can cause bacterial contamination of the water supply. Boiling and then cooling water for cooking, drinking, making ice, washing dishes and brushing teeth kills any bacteria in the water.

By Sunday seven communities remained under the boil water advisory and the GLWA predicted the break would take about two weeks to repair and announced that a replacement pipe had been delivered.

GLWA officials announced Tuesday that repair efforts were underway, but additional pipe was needed and was being manufactured. The repair timeline was extended by another week. Repairs are still expected to take three weeks and wrap up by September 3, the GLWA confirmed in a press release Saturday.

Repair work continues and the damaged section of pipe is expected to be removed by crane this weekend in preparation for the arrival of 48 feet of newly manufactured pipe, expected Tuesday, August 23.

The GLWA still asks members of all affected communities to limit their outdoor water usage until repairs are completed. The cause of the break remains unknown and under investigation.

