Top moments at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

Here we are now, entertain us. So thought 1 million or so souls who descended on Woodward for the 27th Dream Cruise on Saturday, and they weren't disappointed. Here are some of the top moments from Saturday's auto extravaganza.

Cops don't like these donuts

The Dream Cruise is known as a place for noise-making, earth-shaking sports cars, but one driver took things too far for the liking of the Michigan State Police.

About 6:45 p.m. in Birmingham, the motorist was seen laying rubber during spinouts on Woodward. State troopers gave chase on motorcycle and foot and caught up with the donut-maker a short time later. For his moments of fun, the Beamer's driver was pointedly told by a member of Michigan's finest where he could pull off Woodward, then placed in handcuffs.

—Daniel Mears

A shroom-y kind of love

They saw a dog is a man's best friend, and Cameron Petersen brought his four-legged pal with him to the Dream Cruise, with the canine riding shotgun in the 1979 G30 Chevy camper van topped with a giant red mushroom with white polka dots. A bumper sticker advertised this offer, in keeping with the vehicle's groovy vibe: Hippie chicks ride free.

Apparently so do doggies. Demonstrating his affection for his mate, Petersen leaned into the passenger-side window to give his pooch a smooch.

Petersen, 26, said he painted the van's top for himself, but the vehicle got a lot of excited reactions at its first Dream Cruise Saturday.

And Petersen takes the show on the road.

"This is my daily driver. I drive this to work, I drive it to the grocery store, I drive this everywhere, I showed up to someone's funeral in this."

—Anna Liz Nichols

An electrifying debut

Ford's F-150 pickup truck is the long-running best-selling vehicle in America. That's one of the reasons why the debut earlier this year of a battery-electric version, the F-150 Lightning, was heralded as a big moment for electric-vehicle adoption.

The Lightning, which went into production in April, made its Woodward Dream Cruise debut Saturday. Led by comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno, a procession of Lightnings made their way from Ford Motor Co.'s Dream Cruise spot at Kruse & Muer in Royal Oak to a spot several blocks down before circling back. Police vehicles accompanied the parade — including a unit of the forthcoming F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle that's purpose-built for police departments.

Leno was behind the wheel of a custom-painted Lightning he unveiled Saturday. The red-and-white model is a tribute to a 1970s Ford pickup truck owned by Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton. Leno has a car care product line at Walmart, and he was joined Saturday by Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner.

—Jordyn Grzelewski