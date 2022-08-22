Whitmer kidnap plotters 'wanted to execute her,' feds tell jurors in closing argument

Grand Rapids — Two men accused of leading a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wanted to spark a second American Revolution by killing the governor of Michigan, prosecutors said Monday during closing arguments in the largest domestic terrorism trial in a generation.

Arguments in the case against Adam Fox, 39, of Potterville, and Barry Croft, a 46-year-old truck driver from Delaware, followed seven days of testimony in federal court in Grand Rapids in a case that could send both men to prison for life if found guilty. They are being retried four months after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict and acquitted two accused co-conspirators, Canton Township resident Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris of Lake Orion.

The thought of kidnapping a governor predated the pandemic and started long before the first contact between alleged plotters and the FBI’s team, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler told jurors. He reminded jurors Fox had a list of items needed for the kidnapping, including flexible handcuffs and a hood to cover Whitmer's head, and a member of the conspiracy built a makeshift house to prepare for breaking into the governor's cottage in northern Michigan.

“They wanted to set off a second American Civil War and a second American Revolution,” Kessler said. “And they wanted to do it for a long time before they settled on Gov. Whitmer. They didn’t want to just kidnap her. … They wanted to execute her.”

The government’s closing argument clashed with criticism of the investigation and trial from defense lawyers who belittled the case, calling it kidnapping conspiracy theater starring manipulative FBI agents and lying informants who entrapped a band of big-talking misfits who commited no crimes.

"The FBI should not exist to make poeple look like terrorists when they aren't," Croft's lawyer Joshua Blanchard told jurors.

Fox's lawyer Christopher Gibbons said the trial amounted to “a presentation of half truths.”

“So much for the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” Gibbons told jurors. “Send the government and FBI a strong message. … Let them know this is not what a fair trial in America looks like.

“It is time to end this debacle."

Jury deliberations are expected to start later Monday. The defense lawyers have argued there was no plot or agreement to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer and faulted a team of FBI agents and informants for orchestrating the conspiracy.

According to the defense teams, government agents entrapped the men, a ragtag band of social outcasts who harbored anti-government views and anger over COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Whitmer.

The investigation led to state and federal charges in October 2020 against more than a dozen men, representing the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has focused attention on violent extremism in Michigan.

State charges are pending against 10 men.

The defense argument Monday faulted the government team for manipulating snippets of secret recordings made by FBI agents and informants and tilting the scales of justice. The government tried to hide evidence that the alleged plot amounted to nothing more than “ridiculous plans” and "fantastical talk” about helicopters and escaping aboard a boat along the St. Lawrence Seaway, Gibbons said.

Two others, Ty Garbin, 26, of Hartland Township, and Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford Township, pleaded guilty to federal kidnapping conspiracy charges and testified as the government's star witnesses.

“When you consider the testimony of informants and cooperators looking for leniency, you are to examine that testimony with caution,” Gibbons said. “Because it’s motivated.”

Gibbons faulted FBI agents and a key informant, Dan "Big Dan" Chappel, for manipulating the group, organizing meetings in Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan during 2020, and recruiting “big talkers” from multiple states.

“It all came to nothing,” Gibbons told jurors. “They shook them up, popped the top and nothing happened.”

Prosecutors rested their case Thursday after seven days of testimony. An undercover FBI agent told jurors about a stop at a bridge near Whitmer's northern Michigan cottage during a night ride by anti-government extremists to continue planning a kidnapping.

Tim Bates, simply known as “Red” to the group, said he encouraged alleged ringleader Adam Fox to take a picture of the bridge after they got out of a pickup truck. The government alleges that destroying it was part of a scheme to get Whitmer.

No kidnapping took place in Elk Rapids. In October 2020, about a month later, Fox, Croft and four others were arrested and accused of being domestic terrorists.

Prosecutors tried to blunt the impact of an entrapment defense, calling it the biggest “misdirection” in the case.

There was no entrapment, the prosecutor said. The government’s team did not propose kidnapping Whitmer, Kessler told jurors, adding that Croft and Fox were predisposed to commit the crime.

The government should not be punished for arresting the men before they could try to kidnap Whitmer, Kessler added, noting that the group conducted two surveillance missions of the governor’s cottage.

“How far do you let something like this go?” Kessler said. “They were outside a woman’s house in the middle of the night with night-vision goggles and guns and a plan to kidnap her. And they made a bomb. That’s far enough, isn’t it?”

An evening surveillance run was organized by the FBI's team, Blanchard told jurors.

Kessler on Monday cited earlier testimony about plans to abduct Whitmer from her cottage and leave her in a boat on Lake Michigan. Fox and Croft were heavily armed and equipped with body armor, a Taser and silencers when they were arrested in October 2020.

“Ask yourself: Who needs a silencer?” Kessler said. “These guys, and you know what for."

Fox took no affirmative steps to kidnap Whitmer, his lawyer said.

He portrayed Fox as a broke, hapless man who lived in the basement of a vacuum shop. Fox was manipulated and wooed by “Big Dan,” the FBI informant who portrayed himself as a dashing veteran, Gibbons argued.

“For the first time in his life, in his darkest days, somebody cool…is showing him attention,” Gibbons said. “Someone who wants to be his friend. Who has friends who are cool who want to be his friend. Dan is everything Adam thinks is admirable in a person.”

Croft's lawyer criticized the FBI for using convicted felon Stephen Robeson as an informant. The Wisconsin man set up meetings with alleged conspirators in Ohio and Delaware, Blanchard told jurors.

Robeson was a key informant until prosecutors dropped him from the case and charged him with a gun crime last year, leading Blanchard on Monday to call him a "super felon." Prosecutors said Robeson was secretly working as a double agent who offered to use a drone to commit domestic terrorism and use charity money to finance attacks.

"This whole thing has been a big FBI charade," Blanchard said, "to make Barry look like he was part of something he wasn't."

Prosecutors also addressed why informants and undercover agents were required during the investigation.

Croft and Fox are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. That’s because prosecutors say they assembled and tried to detonate improvised explosive devices.

Fox, specifically, talked about having a contact in Michigan who could build a bomb, Kessler said.

“The only way to control the situation is for the FBI to put an agent in there to pretend to be the bombmaker to keep them from exploding something,” Kessler said.

