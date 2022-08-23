Delivery of pipe to repair water main break delayed, water authority says

The Detroit News

A pipe needed to finish repairs on a recent water main break that affected many southeast Michigan communities will arrive later than expected, the Great Lakes Water Authority announced Tuesday.

The authority said in a statement that its contractor told them the delivery of the 48-feet of 120-inch pipe ordered last week has been delayed at the manufacturer.

"The pipe will now be delivered to the repair site in several segments between Thursday, August 25 and Saturday, August 27," the notice said.

The repair timeline also is being reviewed and will be updated once the new pipe arrives, according to the authority.

The water main break was discovered on Aug. 13 near the authority's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility in St. Clair County, which distributes finished drinking water to communities in the northern part of its service area.

The rupture, which officials predicted would require about two weeks of work to repair, prompted a boil-water advisory for nearly two dozen communities.

Seven communities remained under the advisory until Saturday, when the authority said it was lifted "due to the stabilization of system pressures and the completion of water quality testing within the regional transmission and local distribution system in accordance with regulations set forth by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy."

On Sunday, crews removed the damaged section of pipe by crane ahead of the delivery of the additional 48-feet of 120-inch pipe.