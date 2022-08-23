Isle Royale fire fully contained; national park investigating

Isle Royale National Park officials say its Mount Franklin wildfire was fully contained late Monday after sparking more than 10 days ago.

The 11-acre wildfire was noticed on Aug. 12 when park staff received reports of a plume of smoke coming from an apparent wildfire burning in the area of Three Mile campground.

All effected trails, campgrounds and docks are now open. Cross country camping zones 11 and 12 remain closed, park officials said Monday.

"Hazards may still exist. If hiking through the burn area, stay on the trail for your safety," park officials posted to Facebook. "Rock cairns are in place on the Mount Franklin Trail to guide hikers through the area."

Minnesota wildland fire crews departed on Sunday and an incident commander from the Hiawatha National Forest continues to monitor the burn area.

Investigators are seeking information about an illegal fire and associated camp on the Mount Franklin Trail the evening of Aug. 12 and into the morning of Aug. 13. Those with information that could help should submit a tip, even anonymously.

Call or text the tip line at (888) 653-0009, online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

The park in the Upper Peninsula is on the northwest area of Lake Superior and "is a unique and remote island archipelago" on the largest fresh water lake in the world, the National Park Service says. It consists of 132,018 acres of land with 36 campgrounds located across the island.

Mt. Franklin Trail is a popular day hike for visitors staying at Rock Harbor. It begins less than a half-mile west of Three Mile Campground and meets Rock Harbor Trail for a steady climb to the crest of the Greenstone Ridge. At its junction with the Greenstone Ridge Trail, Lane Cove Trail winds 2.4 miles to the secluded Lane Cove Campground, according the the park's website.

