Lansing couple to stand trial in auto dealership embezzlement case

A Lansing couple is headed to trial on felony charges in connection with allegedly embezzling from a car dealership, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Tuesday.

Judge Cynthia Ward of 54A District Court found there was enough probable cause to send the case against Amanda Root and her husband, Justin Root, to Ingham County Circuit Court, officials said in a statement.

The pair, who are both in their 40s, appeared for a hearing Monday, records show.

Amanda Root worked in accounts receivable and accounts payable at Glenn Buege Buick GMC in Lansing, according to the release.

Investigators allege she embezzled more than $400,000 from the dealership between 2016-19, primarily used the money to gamble with her husband, and neither claimed the additional income on their taxes.

The Michigan Department of Treasury and Michigan State Police collaborated with the Department of Attorney General in the investigation.

Amanda Root has been charged with two counts of embezzlement of $100,000 or more; one count of embezzlement $50,000 or more but less than $100,000; one count of embezzlement $20,000 or more but less than $50,000; and four counts of making/permitting a false tax return.

Her husband also was charged with four counts of making/permitting a false tax return, record show.

"I appreciate the work done by our partners at the Department of Treasury and the Michigan State Police that resulted in these charges," said state Attorney General Dana Nessel. "We remain committed to protecting family-owned businesses and ensuring our tax laws are being properly followed."

Attorneys listed as representing the Roots did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday on the case.