Oakland Co. officials tout $110M sewer project as 'once in lifetime opportunity'

Ortonville — Northern Oakland County townships, county officials and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin gathered in the Brandon Township Hall to celebrate a $110 million sewer project many said is a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

At issue is a plan that would extend sanitary sewer service from Genesee County to serve certain properties within the Village of Ortonville and townships of Brandon, Groveland and Holly.

Officials said the project is long overdue and will help replace hundreds of failing septic systems, protect the environment and be “transformative” for the rural northwest section of Oakland County that borders Genesee County.

“This is very important,” said Slotkin, D-8th District. “I think this demonstrates how government is supposed to work, across party lines to direct a project we have been hoping to begin for 50 years ...It is a once-in-a-generation investment that we will be looking back at years from today and how it impacted the area.”

The project found Slotkin, Oakland County Executive David Coulter and Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash, all elected Democrats, working in concert with the Republican-dominated Oakland County Board of Commissioners.

Initial studies done by Nash and his staff envision the infrastructure plan to be accomplished in three phases over the next few years. It will be “kick-started,” officials said, with $10 million of $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act the county expects to receive from the federal government.

“It’s not as easy as you think to spend that kind of money wisely,” said Coulter. “You want to invest in transformative projects with the greatest impact for the most people. And do that without damaging the rural environment by contributing sprawl.

“We might not have a chance to do this again for another 40 years.”

Genesee County sees it as a way to serve residents in the southern part of the county with expanded sewer lines, partly paid by Oakland County. The lines runs to a Genesee County plant in Montrose, where it is treated at the Ranone Wastewater Treatment Plant and discharged into the Flint River.

Phase One of the Genesee County project involves constructing a 17-mile sewer, which will be extended to the county line at an estimated cost of $33 million. Oakland County’s portion is around 45% based on proposed pipe capacity, or $14 million of which $10 million is committed by Oakland County.

Phase Two will run a sewer line along Dixie Highway and Grange Hall Road to serve Groveland and Holly townships at an estimated cost of $49 million.

The third and final phase will be a sewer extension to serve the Village of Ortonville and Brandon Township at an estimated cost of $59 million.

Bryan Coburn, Nash’s chief deputy, said the hope is to seek out grants from the state and federal government to cover all phases.

“Much of this is three years out but the hope is to have all this done at no local cost,” Coburn said Tuesday.

Some elected officials who supported the sewer project said there will be costs that communities will have to be prepared to bear. County Commissioner Mike Spisz, R-Oxford, was part of a 20-1 vote earlier this year to put $10 million in county ARPA dollars toward the effort, stressed communities are going to have to come up with their share of funds to support local construction “by millage, bonds, whatever.”

Brandon Township Supervisor Jayson Rumble said it may require some local millage but the benefits would be “tremendous” to his township and he believes his township’s 15,000 residents would get behind a plan that would not only protect but enhance their environment and local economy.

“We already have failing septic systems near our four lakes, and property owners don’t have enough land to install a new septic system,” he said. “We have had all kinds of businesses, restaurants, coffee shops and more, that wanted to locate here in Ortonville but cannot without a sewage system in place. And we have several properties along M-15 which are now empty or just parking lots, that could be developed in the years ahead.”

Oakland County supervises 300 drainage districts and has three of its own sewage treatment plants in Pontiac, Walled Lake and Commerce Township.

Detroit Water and Sewerage Department spokesman Bryan Peckinpaugh said Tuesday it no longer manages treatment plants and regional water and sewer networks. He referred questions to the Great Lakes Water Authority, which could not be reached for comment.

Coburn said neither Detroit Water and Sewerage Department nor the Great Lakes Water Authority have ever managed sewer systems in northern Oakland County, and the townships at issue have historically operated strictly on individual septic systems for homes and businesses.

