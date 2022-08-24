Whitmer and Dixon at odds on when to have first debate for governor's race

The debate over Michigan's gubernatorial debate schedule began Wednesday, as the campaigns of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon began haggling over the timing of the events.

Whitmer's campaign announced early Wednesday that it had accepted invitations for two debates that would be televised statewide — an Oct. 13 event hosted by WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids and an Oct. 25 debate in Detroit hosted by WXYZ (Channel 7), Grand Rapids FOX affiliate WXMI and WSYM, Lansing's FOX affiliate.

“Gov. Whitmer looks forward to continuing Michigan's gubernatorial general election tradition and ensuring voters across the state have the opportunity to see the clear contrast between candidates,” said Maeve Coyle, a spokeswoman for Whitmer's campaign.

But Dixon, a Norton Shores conservative commentator and businesswoman, argued that those dates were too late and would miss mail-in voters, who are able to start voting absentee in late September. Election clerks will begin mailing absentee ballots to overseas voters and members of the military can start going out Sept. 24; absentee ballots for other voters will go out in the mail starting Sept. 29.

"Debates must start BEFORE voting begins, not after as Whitmer is demanding," Dixon wrote on Twitter. "She wants to hide, but the people deserve answers!"

In a statement later Wednesday, Dixon's campaign said she accepted the original proposed date in Grand Rapids of Sept. 20, with Sept. 22, 27 or 29 as alternatives. In Detroit, Dixon accepted the proposed dates of either Oct. 17 or 24, but "believes the debate should be sooner," her campaign said.

Dixon's campaign said she also is "interested" in accepting invitations from WJBK (Channel 2) in Detroit and TV stations in the mid-Michigan and Traverse City-Cadillac markets.

In 2018, Whitmer and her opponent, Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette, participated in two debates on Oct. 12 and 24.

But that was before voters in November 2018 ushered in no-reason absentee voting in Michigan, which was adopted widely during the pandemic and led to more voters casting their ballots earlier by mail or in person at municipal clerk's offices.

In the most recent August primary, a little more than half of the 2.1 million people who cast a ballot — or about 1.1 million people — voted via absentee ballot, according to the Secretary of State's office.

