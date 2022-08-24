Man charged in kidnapping, assault of 11-year-old in Ypsilanti

A Washtenaw County man has been charged in connection with allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child, police announced Wednesday.

Brandon Hutson, 35, was arraigned from the county jail on kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving someone under age 13 and unlawful imprisonment, records show.

He faces life in prison if convicted on the kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

Ypsilanti police identified Hutson through an investigation that began last spring, representatives said in a statement.

On May 20, officers received a report of an 11-year-old child who was missing from his home, the Police Department said.

The youth was found the next day. Detectives learned the child snuck out of the home and was picked up and assaulted by a man they identified as Hutson, police reported.

“If it weren’t for the dedicated employees of the Ypsilanti Police Department and their outstanding work, the victim’s assailant may not have been identified and arrested,” Lt. Brent Yuchasz said.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the crime, no additional details will be released at this time."

Hutson remained at the Washtenaw County Jail on a $250,000 bond, records show.