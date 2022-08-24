Nessel criticizes attorney grievance group for delaying action on election-denying lawyers

Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday criticized the state Attorney Grievance Commission for failing to take prompt action on a complaint she filed against attorneys who sought to overturn the 2020 election results.

Nessel remarked on Twitter that Tuesday marked 568 days since she, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson filed a complaint with the Attorney Grievance Commission against attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom and Stefanie Lambert Junttila for "violating ethical standards of legal practice" in a 2020 suit called King v. Benson. The Democratic officials also filed a complaint with the State Bar of Texas seeking similar action against attorney Sidney Powell.

Nessel questioned the commission's delay and argued the State Bar of Michigan should give partial refunds to lawyers who pay their dues to the bar in part to finance the Attorney Grievance Commission's investigations.

"The 2022 election is now 76 days away & absolutely NO DISCIPLINARY ACTION has been taken by the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission," Nessel wrote. "If the price is right, there's no deterrent against these same lawyers seeking to undermine our democracy with frivolous & dangerous lawsuits. ...The Michigan AGC has no function, purpose or value and the oath we take as officers of the court has been rendered meaningless."

The Attorney Grievance Commission would not confirm or deny it had received complaints against the individuals Nessel listed but argued the office was non-partisan and would not "rush to judgment" on any case.

"If there’s an investigation happening in any case, we’re going to make sure we’re on solid ground," said grievance administrator Michael Goetz. "We don’t rush to judgement. And we’re going to make sure we do things right the first time.”

Generally, commission investigations can take anywhere from a couple of months to two or three years, depending on the case's complexity, Goetz said.

"We always try to do each of the cases as expeditiously as possible," he said.

The commission, whose rules are set by the Michigan Supreme Court, usually operates in secret, avoiding any confirmation that a complaint has been received or is being investigated unless or until the commission decides to forward an official complaint to the state's Attorney Discipline Board.

The Attorney Discipline Board then adjudicates the case compiled by the commission to decide what, if any, discipline a lawyer should face.

If the commission takes no action or decides to instead caution or admonish an attorney, the existence of the initial complaint or the investigation itself never comes to light publicly.

Whitmer, Nessel and Benson in February 2021 filed a complaint with the commission asking that Rohl, Hagerstrom and Lambert Junttila be disbarred and lose the ability to practice law.

A similar complaint was filed in relation to Powell in Texas, where the state bar's disciplinary arm sued Powell in March for filing "frivolous" lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election, Reuters reported.

Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer, revealed earlier this year he also was subject to an Attorney Grievance Commission investigation into his handling of litigation of the 2020 election in Antrim County.

Lambert is representing Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf in a lawsuit against Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the Michigan State Police that seeks to stop a state police investigation into Leaf's pursuit of unsubstantiated election fraud claims.

Earlier this month, Nessel's office asked the Michigan Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, to appoint a special prosecutor to decide whether to charge DePerno, Leaf, Lambert and six others criminally for an alleged "conspiracy" to gain improper access to voting machines.

In the February 2021 filing against the King v. Benson lawyers, Nessel wrote that the attorneys were involved in a suit, which was eventually dismissed, that was "based on falsehoods, used their law license in an attempt to disenfranchise Michigan voters and undermine the faith of the public in the legitimacy of the recent presidential election, and lent credence to untruths that led to violence and unrest."

President Joe Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes in November 2020 but supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump sought to question the result based on unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud — claims dismissed by several court decisions, more than 260 audits and a Michigan Senate Oversight Committee investigation.

Powell, Lambert Junttila, Rohl and Hagerstrom, along with several lawyers on their team, were sanctioned by U.S. District Judge Linda Parker of Michigan's Eastern District in December.

They were ordered to pay $175,250 in legal fees for filing the suit that Parker said represented a "historic and profound abuse of the judicial process."

She also ordered them to complete 12 hours of continuing legal education in pleading standards and election law and required a copy of her sanctions decision to be sent to the state disciplinary boards for the possible suspension or disbarment of the attorneys.

