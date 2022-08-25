Feds charge Flint rapper Cliff Mac in murder-for-hire plot

Flint rapper Cliff Mac has been indicted in connection with a murder-for-hire plot and prosecutors Thursday said he offered to pay a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights woman.

The rapper, whose real name is Clifton E. Terry III, 31, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Prosecutors say Terry solicited Grand Rapids resident Andre Sims, 25, to try to kill the woman in November 2020. Sims, who is awaiting charges in federal court, drove to the woman's home and fired as many as eight gunshots as she approached her vehicle, according to the indictment.

The woman survived, and Terry is accused of picking up the alleged hitman at a nearby apartment complex. Terry later agreed to pay $2,500 for the unsuccessful hit, which was recorded in a surveillance video that went viral.

Terry is the latest rapper charged with a violent crime in federal court in Eastern Michigan in the last few years, including members of the Seven Mile Bloods street gang in Detroit.

The gang and federal prosecution was chronicled in the serial narrative "Death by Instagram" in The Detroit News.

