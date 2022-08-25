Man who robbed Ann Arbor bank twice wanted by police, FBI

Ann Arbor — Police and the FBI are asking the public for help to find a man who robbed the same bank twice in about a month.

The last incident involving the suspect happened at about noon on Tuesday at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.

He later fled from the bank towards Washtenaw Avenue after the employee from whom he demanded money ran to another room in the building, police said.

The bank employee told officers the suspect is the same person who robbed the bank on July 29, 2022.

Investigators said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies should call Ann Arbor Police Det. Jim Anuszkiewicz at (734) 794-6930 ext. 49324 or email him at januszki@a2gov.org.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez