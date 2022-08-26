Man fatally shot in northwest Detroit

Detroit — A man was fatally shot Friday night on Detroit's northwest side.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. outside in the 20200 block of Ilene, according to Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Police had no information about a suspect, the victim or any other details.

The incident came a day after city officials announced a move aimed at curbing crime at large gatherings and in hot spots as the summer ends.

In an executive order effective Friday through Sept. 26, Mayor Mike Duggan has authorized double time for officers on special assignment.