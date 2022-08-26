Michigan gets $25 million in federal aid to cap abandoned wells

Washington — Michigan is receiving an initial $25 million in federal funding from last year's infrastructure bill to begin plugging and sealing "orphaned" oil and gas wells in an effort to halt their damage to the environment.

The state may use the aid to cap orphaned wells — those where no owner is found or solvent — or to reseal those that weren't plugged properly. The money may also be utilized to remediate the property around the well sites to eliminate safety and pollution hazards and remove infrastructure associated with the wells, officials said.

Michigan has 447 documented sites of orphaned wells and additional facilities, piping and contamination that still need to be addressed, according to the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

"We need to use every available resource to protect drinking water for Michiganders," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

Whitmer said the state budget she signed last month included additional resources for cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells — a reference to more staff positions in the state environmental agency.

EGLE said the majority of the initial contracts for well plugging will likely focus on St. Clair, Macomb, Oakland, Gladwin and Oceana counties. The wells in southeast Michigan are related to insolvent companies that ceased operations and left orphaned wells and production facilities, including some leaking wells in St. Clair County.

"If a well is actively leaking and poses an imminent threat to the public health or environment, it will take priority over all other wells," EGLE spokesman Scott Dean said.

The funding announced this week is part of $4.7 billion included in President Joe Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill last year to address orphaned wells. The Biden administration says the effort will create jobs, remediate pollution in groundwater and curb the release of noxious gases and methane, which contributes to global warming.

"These wells are polluting backyards, recreation areas and community spaces across the country," White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu told reporters on a Friday call.

"Beyond that, methane leaks from many of these unplugged wells is a serious safety hazard and a huge driver of climate change, as the methane is over 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. This has to change."

Michigan's award is part of the first round of $560 million in federal grants awarded to 24 states to target more than 10,000 "high-priority" well sites on state and private lands, officials said. Michigan environmental officials said the grant funding will reduce "by decades" the timeframes for plugging and sealing the backlog of orphaned wells in the state.

Michigan is also among 12 states that committed to prioritizing capping wells in disadvantaged communities, said Winnie Stachelberg, infrastructure coordinator for the U.S. Department of Interior.

Stachelberg said the state-level dollars are in addition to programs that will address wells on federal and tribal lands, including a $250 million tranche of funding that Native American tribes will be able to apply for later this year.

In addition to plugging wells, the Interior Department said Michigan will also use the grant money to conduct methane monitoring before and after the plugging in part to confirm the effectiveness of the work. The state also intends to identify previously undocumented orphaned wells on private and state-owned lands, the agency said.

"This is the government coming in and cleaning up what oil and gas companies have left behind and basically walked away from that have been really damaging people's environment and their livelihoods and their lives," Landrieu said.

The federal grants will supplement Michigan's Orphan Well Fund, set up nearly 30 years ago within the Michigan Department of the Treasury and funded by revenue from a severance tax on the oil and gas industry. Roughly 400 sites have been plugged or remediated since the creation of the fund in 1994, according to EGLE.

In anticipation of receiving the funding, EGLE said it's been working with the Interior Department and the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission to prepare for the launch of multiple projects. Work may begin as soon as Oct. 1, Stachelberg said.

"EGLE is ready," Adam Wygant, director of the environmental department's Oil, Gas and Minerals Division, said in a statement.

The state ranks by priority the orphaned well projects based on factors such as public health and safety risk, risk of or known soil, groundwater and surface water contamination, air emissions, land use, age of the well, the presence of hydrogen sulfide gas and environmental justice, EGLE's Dean said.

EGLE's Oil, Gas and Minerals Division plans to post on its website a list of wells plugs and facilities decommissioned, as well as the costs.

mburke@detroitnews.com