Pipe issue again delays main break repairs, water authority says

Repairs on a recent water main break that affected many southeast Michigan communities are again delayed, the Great Lakes Water Authority announced Friday.

The authority said Tuesday that its contractor told them the delivery of the 48-feet of 120-inch pipe ordered last week to complete the job had been delayed at the manufacturer and would be delivered before the weekend.

On Thursday, GLWA "received delivery on the first 16-foot segment of the second order of additional 120-inch replacement pipe at the site of the main break," officials said in a statement.

"After inspection of the pipe, GLWA determined that it did not meet the specifications submitted to the manufacturer. As a result, it was sent back to the manufacturer for updating and is expected to be returned with the delivery of the remaining 32-feet of the second order of replacement pipe on Sunday."

The repair timeline also is being reviewed and will be updated once all the new pipe arrives, according to the authority.

The first order of 16-feet of pipe was received on Aug. 14.

The water main break was discovered on Aug. 13 near the authority's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility in St. Clair County, which distributes finished drinking water to communities in the northern part of its service area.

The rupture, which officials predicted would require about two weeks of work to repair, prompted a boil-water advisory for nearly two dozen communities.

Seven communities remained under the advisory until Saturday, when the authority said it was lifted "due to the stabilization of system pressures and the completion of water quality testing within the regional transmission and local distribution system in accordance with regulations set forth by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy."

On Sunday, crews removed the damaged section of pipe by crane.