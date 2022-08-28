Four-year college degrees in Michigan becoming an exception

Sarah Lawrence has a full load of classes this fall as she starts her freshman year at Grand Valley State University, where she is planning to study to be a surgeon.

She has "GVSU '26" posted on her Instagram page, but was surprised to learn that an increasing number of college students take longer than four years to complete their studies.

"Everyone posts '26,'" said Lawrence, who graduated in June from Grand Ledge High School, near Lansing. "That is the stereotypical year: Four years after you graduate high school, you are going to graduate college with a bachelor's degree."

But a four-year degree has become the exception, not the norm, at most Michigan public universities even as many in the new class of freshmen expect they will graduate in four years.

For Michigan's incoming class of 2015-16, the overall rate of public college students who earned a degree at four-year institutions four years later was 52.4% compared with 71.2% five years later and 77% six years, according to the latest state data.

This is not the case at selective universities such as University of Michigan and Michigan State University, which had 2015-16 four-year graduation rates of 82% and 67.2%, respectively.

Among the college students who are taking longer than four years to graduate is Nia Harris, a journalism major at Wayne State University who started at Saginaw Valley State University in fall 2018.

Harris, 22, originally expected to graduate this year until conditions changed.

"That was the plan at first," said Harris, who is now on track to graduate in 2024. "College has ups and downs. It threw me for a little bit of a tailspin that I wasn't expecting."

New nationwide research shows that the average full-time student does not take enough credits every semester to complete a bachelor’s degree within four years. Experts say there are many reasons for this trend. They range from the presence of more middle- and lower-income students on campus needing to work to pay for college to less shame in taking longer to complete a four-year degree.

Colleges failing to graduate students in four years is "unacceptable," said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, executive director of the Michigan College Access Network.

Tuition costs at colleges generally go up every year, said Fewins-Bliss, and some schools charge a higher tuition rate for junior and senior classes, which adds to a student's loan debt, now totaling more than $1.6 trillion nationally, including $51 billion in Michigan.

There are many costs to taking longer than four years to graduate, Fewins-Bliss said.

“It costs more for students, the likelihood that they will stop out is much higher, the debt they take on long-term is higher," Fewins-Bliss said. "All sorts of risks come from elongating the time it takes to get a certificate or degree."

Why students are taking longer

An August report from the National Student Clearinghouse sheds light on why students are taking longer to graduate. Students across America are not taking enough credits to graduate in four years: About 51% of full-time students earned 24 or more credit hours in their first year, according to the report. Meanwhile, 28% earned 30 or more hours of credit.

"The average full-time student does not even attempt enough credits to complete a bachelor’s degree in four years," the report says. "Across their first year of study, the average full-time student attempted fewer than 27 credits and earned fewer than 22. Given existing credit completion rates, this means the average full-time student is not on track to complete a bachelor’s degree even in five years."

It usually takes 120 credits for a student to graduate with an undergraduate degree in Michigan. This means students need to take 15 credit hours each semester or 30 credit hours in a year, and pass all their classes to stay on track to graduate in four years.

Experts said other reasons include a lack of academic preparation or focusing more on fun than studies; changing majors after taking classes in a course of study; dropping down to part-time status because of mental health or a need to work, and taking care of family.

"There are different reasons for different pockets of students," said Kristen Renn, a Michigan State University professor who is an expert in college student success.

The changing demographics of college campuses play a role because many students have to work while taking a heavy load of classes and studying.

“In the 1950s and 1960s, there were more predominantly wealthier students," said Renn. "But there are a lot more first-generation and lower-income students now who need to work to pay for their college education, so it sometimes take people longer financially."

Renn said she has heard students lament a poor economy and decide to stay in school longer and take a double major or get a head start on graduate coursework. She has also heard from students who aren't able to take a class they need in a timely way to graduate. She wonders if some students may stay in college longer in upcoming years because the pandemic took away a few years of the traditional college experience.

Renn remembers sitting in a meeting when MSU officials were discussing a program, Go Green, Go 15, to get students to graduate in four years. One student spoke up.

"They literally said out loud, 'Wait a minute. How come no one ever told me I had to take 15 credits a semester to graduate in four years?'" Renn said.

There used to be a time when it was shameful not to graduate from college in four years, Renn added. But she remembers taking pictures of a T-shirt in a college bookstore with a slogan, "Graduating in four years is like leaving the party at 10 p.m."

"It’s become normalized that it might take longer," she said. "But we do need students to keep taking credits to make progress."

That's why Renn calls it "the mythology of the four-year degree."

How one student's plan changed

Wayne State student Harris said her plan to graduate in four years went off track at Saginaw Valley State when she initially didn't do well academically after graduating from Cass Tech High School in Detroit.

Paying for school and being on her own for the first time were issues, she said.

"I was sheltered as a kid, so I was kind of under my parents' thumbs and so for the very first time I was able to do what I wanted to do ... be an adult for the first time," Harris said. "So I don't think I reacted well to it because I had never really had a responsibility before except for taking care of my siblings."

She said she experienced depression. She said she ended up spending a lot of time in her room and didn't go to class, turned in her homework late and didn't communicate as well as she should have with her professors so they could understand her situation.

Harris came home to Detroit after her first year at SVSU, regrouped and worked at Panda Express in Livonia. She then went to Henry Ford College from January 2020 until summer 2021.

She enrolled at Wayne State in fall 2021 and is back this fall for another 1.5 years to complete her degree. This semester, she will take four classes or 12 credit hours. She said it will have taken her five to six years to complete her studies.

Even though it is taking her longer than she planned, Harris said she did not give up.

"I need my degree," she said. "After not being in school for a year, I was sad because everyone else was in school, and I didn't want to work in fast food for the rest of my life."

"I was selling myself short if I didn't go back to school," Harris added.

How colleges are responding

Many colleges are working to address the issue that has been around for decades, said Jennifer DeHaemers, vice president for student recruitment and retention for Central Michigan University.

Universities are starting to pay a lot more attention to the issue because of the cost of higher education, she said. College rankings are becoming more important in how universities are helping students graduate and get out into the workforce, and states are moving more to performance-based funding that includes graduation rates.

Among students and parents, the biggest concern is "I want to know at the end of my program that I am going to have a job," DeHaemers said.

CMU awards about $35 million in merit scholarships annually to about 6,000 to 8,000 undergraduate students that can cover up to 65% of tuition, DeHaemers said. The scholarship requires the recipients to take 30 credit hours to keep it.

Several CMU deans and with faculty recently reviewed degree plans and reduced degree requirements in some areas of study from 130 to 120 credits.

"That's really important because you don't want to keep students here taking courses that may not be totally necessary for a degree," DeHaemers said.

CMU also invested in technology that allows students to go online and see their progress toward a degree, and in 2020 began multi-semester registration, allowing students to map out classes beyond one semester.

At Eastern Michigan University, the school adopted block tuition, which gives students an incentive to take a full course load, said EMU spokeswoman Melissa Thrasher. The flat rate tuition of $6,975 per semester is the same for undergraduate students taking 12 to 16 credit hours.

"Block tuition will enable students to graduate sooner, start their careers earlier and increase their earning potential by an additional year to two over five- and six-year graduates," Thrasher said.

EMU also offers a scholarship program known as 4WARD, which provides the final two years of tuition for free for students who pay for the first two years and live on campus all four years.

EMU's Early College Alliance helps students begin their college careers early by using their last year in high school as their first year in college.

"ECA students have a significantly higher four-year college graduation rate than other high school students in Michigan, and the college graduation rate among under-represented students far surpasses the average graduation rate of traditional Michigan high school students," Thrasher said.

"Eastern Michigan University understands that many students often require more than four years to earn their degree," she continued. "EMU has many working students on campus and has been a leader in meeting students where they are and supporting students in their unique journey to earn a degree at their own pace."

Other four-year institutions are trying other approaches.

"While our goal is always to get our students to their degree in four years or less, we understand that students often change their mind and are also making other big life choices along the way," said Derek Hall, Northern Michigan University spokesman. "To help students we have implemented holistic approaches to advising, counseling, tutoring, student involvement and access to professional staff who can guide a student to success and ultimately graduation."

Universities have the most control in ensuring a student has a clear program that makes it possible to a degree in four years, said Wayne State University Provost Mark Kornbluh.

"There's been a lot of work done at Wayne State over the last few years to develop clear, four-year paths of study, " Kornbluh said. "And it has helped: Our four-year graduation rate has gone up, and our six-year graduation rate has gone up."

UM has a wholistic application review that identifies students likely to be successful, said spokesman Rick Fitzgerald.

"Our students are also financially supported," Fitzgerald said. "UM is the only public university in Michigan that covers 100% of the demonstrated financial need of eligible Michigan residents."

Once students arrive on campus, UM works to support students through numerous mentoring programs. There are academic support resources like the First Generation Student Gateway for students whose parents did not complete a four-year college degree, Fitzgerald said.

"It's also possible that the structure of undergraduate tuition — where the full-time rate covers 12-18 credits per semester — may incentivize students to stay on track for graduation in the programs of their choice," he said.

In spite of the challenges, some say they plan to stick with the traditional plan and graduate in four years. Detroit native Jason Hardy, who is attending Grand Valley State on a full ride to play football, is one of them.

"I am going to do it," Hardy said.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com