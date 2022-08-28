'It's not like I have that on tape,' judge says of Whitmer kidnap trial juror bias claim

A juror seated on the recent trial of two men convicted of attempting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer denied having said the accused men would "hang," according to a transcript of a meeting the juror had with U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jonker, who likened a meeting with the judge to "like you got called to the principal's office."

A coworker had alerted a defense attorney that the juror was biased. The coworker claimed the juror had said the men on trial, Adam Fox of Potterville and Barry Croft Jr. of Delaware, would receive a guilty verdict and "hang" should the juror be seated.

Jonker determined the juror was fit to serve after an investigation showed the accusation was not corroborated and provided "secondhand through another coworker."

The transcript released Friday details a short meeting between Jonker and the juror on Aug. 12, a day after the accusation came to light. The juror has not been identified. The conversation in the judge's chambers lasted less than 10 minutes.

Jonker told the juror he wanted to meet so he could ask the juror questions and better understand whether the juror was able to serve fairly, according to the transcript.

The judge first asked whether the juror believed they were able to follow instructions not to talk with anybody about the case, to which the juror affirmed.

The judge then asked whether the juror could serve fairly and impartially and decide the case based on evidence. The juror again affirmed.

Jonker later described the allegation raised by a coworker, who said the juror "had strong views about the case" before becoming a juror and, at least to some people, "expressed the intent to act on those views" by promising there would be a guilty verdict and that "these guys are going to hang, or words to that effect."

"It's not like I have that on tape," Jonker said about the claims of bias to the group assembled in his office, which also included the judge's case manager, a jury specialist and a court reporter. "It's not like I have anybody saying that under oath, but we have information that came to the court that suggests you made statements like that as recently as Monday, which was before you became a juror, in connection with your place of work."

The juror said they did not remember making statements about a guilty verdict or hanging, nor did the juror talk with coworkers about being assigned to the high-profile kidnapping case, according to the transcript. The juror said they told coworkers only that they had jury duty.

"I didn't even know what the case was until I came in Tuesday morning when I glanced at a TV and saw news cameras out here, and I'm like, I think I know what case it is," the juror said.

The juror also said they had not paid attention to the first trial Croft and Fox faced, which ended with a hung jury and no convictions.

The juror had, though, heard about their arraignment.

"And do you remember saying anything about it then?" Jonker asked the juror.

"Not to my knowledge," the juror said.

"So from your perspective, no reason to understand why anybody would have heard, overheard or believed anybody else heard you say something like that?" Jonker said.

"Yup," the juror replied.

