Pickup truck pulling camper overturns on I-75 in northern Mich. Sunday

A truck pulling a camper overturned Sunday after a crash on Interstate 75 in northern Michigan, but only minor injuries were reported, officials said.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township, Michigan State Police said. Ellis Township is in Cheboygan County.

One lane of the freeway was closed briefly during as troopers from the state police's Gaylord Post investigated.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck was pulling a travel trailer when one of its tires blew out, sending a wheel rotor flying and causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The truck and camper left the road and overturned.

Police said the rotor struck the windshield of another vehicle driven by a 52-year-old Casco man. The man and his wife were not injured.

The pickup's driver, a 40-year-old Lansing man, and two other occupants of the truck suffered only minor injuries.

Officials said the occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts.

