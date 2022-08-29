Suspected serial thief sought after fleeing from Monroe Co. deputies

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who fled from them over the weekend and is suspected in a series of thefts.

Deputies encountered the man at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop in the area of M-50 and US-23. The man was driving a newer model, charcoal gray Dodge Ram 2500 quad cab pick-up truck, according to authorities.

After a brief interaction with deputies, the man fled the scene, they said. He was last seen speeding away along southbound Petersburg Road near Brewer Road in Dundee Township.

Investigators later determined the Michigan dealer license plate with #03D455 attached to the rear bumper was invalid. Officials said the man provided them with false identification during the traffic stop.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged male with dark hair and a full beard. He was

wearing a dark-colored baseball cap and a dark T-shirt. The truck had chrome rims, a hard bed cover, a diesel engine, and a dark-colored plastic cover over the license plate. Investigators released a photo of the suspect captured by deputies during the traffic stop.

Officials said the man is suspected of being involved in the theft of multiple

snowmobiles and enclosed trailers from a storage facility in Dundee Township over the last month.

Anyone with information about the man should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 243-7070 or (734) 240-7430.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez