Michigan group files complaint against opponents of term limits ballot proposal

The League of Women Voters of Michigan has filed a campaign finance complaint against a group opposing a ballot initiative seeking to change the state's decades-old term limits and financial reporting rules for lawmakers.

The group, according to the complaint, is mounting organized opposition to the ballot proposal, now set to get before voters in November, without forming a formal ballot question committee or including information on who is paying for the effort, both of which are required under Michigan's campaign finance laws.

“The opponents of the financial transparency and term limits reform proposal need to immediately stop misleading and confusing the voters of Michigan and comply with the law," said Christina Schlitt, co-president of the League for Women Voters of Michigan.

The League of Women Voters' complaint points to a website, a subscription service for a mailing list, videos and a large "Trojan Horse" display brought to a recent Board of State Canvassers meeting as proof of the group's organized efforts without proper reporting or labeling.

The horse, which had a large sign saying "DON'T FALL for the LOBBYISTS' Term Limits Scam. It's a Trap!" directed readers to MichiganScam.com, which had information attacking the proposal. The sign on the horse did not contain information regarding who paid for the material.

The website is copyrighted by "U.S. Term Limits," which lists a Washington D.C. address and phone number but is not listed as a ballot committee in state records.

The group appears to have spent more than $500, qualifying it as a committee seeking to influence voters on Proposal 1, but never registered as a ballot question committee, the complaint said.

"Second, neither the Trojan Horse nor the website of U.S. Term Limits contains the 'paid for by' disclosure required" under Michigan campaign finance law, the complaint said.

“It’s unclear why this shadowy dark money group of lobbyists is hiding their spending, but it’s clear that they’re breaking the law," said Rich Studley, the former CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and co-chair for the ballot committee Voters for Transparency and Term Limits.

"This is exactly why we need financial transparency and term limits reform – to clean up Lansing and restore faith in our state government," Studley added.

The November ballot proposal would alter the 1992 voter-approved term limits, which allow lawmakers to serve 12 years overall in Lansing, with the potential for all of their years to be spent in the House, all in the Senate or split between the two. Current law limits members of the House to three two-year limits and members of the Senate to two four-year limits for a max of 14 years.

Under the proposed language, starting in April 2024, lawmakers, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the attorney general and the secretary of state would be required to submit annual disclosures, details of which would be worked out by the Legislature. Among other things, the language requires the reporting of assets, a description of liabilities, sources of income, gifts, positions held, future employment agreements and travel reimbursements.

The disclosure requirements have been criticized as a watered down version of rules initially proposed for the ballot initiative. The wording, opponents have argued, leaves loopholes for elected officials to hide some financial information.

Several opponents of the ballot measure, including U.S. Term Limits national field director Scott Tillman, were in attendance earlier this month as the Board of State Canvassers approved the placement of Proposal 1 on the November ballot.

Last week, a group led by East Lansing economist Patrick Anderson said they intend to challenge the wording of the summary approved for the ballot by canvassers as "factually inaccurate" and an effort to acquiesce to the language proposed by the Legislature when they held an unscheduled vote in May to move the proposal to the ballot.

"This will not be the last time someone tries to slip a repeal of an important constitutional right into a nicely-wrapped package, and the courts should intervene before that practice becomes institutionalized," said Anderson, who helped lead the 1992 ballot campaign that enshrined Michigan's current term limits.

