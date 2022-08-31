GoFundMe started for Monroe teen killed Monday by downed power line

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of a 14-year-old Monroe girl who was electrocuted by a downed power line that fell outside her home during a severe storm late Monday.

The teen has been identified as Elizabeth Jacobsen, according to media reports.

A person who identifies herself as Elizabeth's 17-year-old stepsister, Elizabeth Chalupka, has launched a GoFundMe page to help the girl's family in the aftermath of her death. She described Jacobsen as the "sweetest, most kind hearted soul I ever met."

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the page had raised $6,294 of its $10,000 goal.

"DTE will be covering the costs of the funeral," the page says. "With this in mind, the money that has been donated will be given directly to the family to help cover costs and expenses for their grieving time, moving out of the family home to avoid constant reminders and PTSD, etc.

"If you can’t donate, a share and a prayer would go a long way. Thank you so much in advance."

According to Monroe Police, Jacobsen was walking with a friend in her backyard after she smelled what she thought was a bonfire. She reached out for what she believed was a branch when the teen was electrocuted by a downed power line in the 1400 block of Peters Street.

Police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene at 7:41 p.m. and found the girl in contact with the energized wire.

"The victim reached for what she believed was a stick, however, it was the charged electrical line," the Monroe Police Department said in a Facebook post.

More than 3,000 power lines came down after Monday's storm, according DTE, which warned people to be cautious around them and stay at least 20 feet away. An 8-year-old Warren boy was in critical condition Tuesday at Detroit's Children Hospital after touching an active line outside his elementary school.

