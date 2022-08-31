Juvenile suspect in Saginaw child's death in custody

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a child in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said.

Officials said they are not releasing any further information about the victim or the suspect at this time. The investigation continues.

On Tuesday, state police said they were investigating the child's death.

Police were called at about 6:15 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of 12th Street near Genesse and Holland avenue for a report of a missing child.

Officers later found the child's body in an abandoned lot near the home, they said.

Anyone with information about the child's death should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 297-8657 or Crime Stoppers Saginaw County at 1 (800) 422-JAIL (5245).

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez