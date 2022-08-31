Motorcyclist dies after crashing into city lawn mower in Iron Mountain

A 34-year-old Upper Peninsula man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a city lawn mower Tuesday, the Michigan State Police said.

Troopers from the state police's Iron Mountain Post were called at about 3:43 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Lake Antoine Road and East Grand Boulevard for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to a preliminary investigation, an Iron Mountain man was operating a motorcycle and traveling east at a high rate of speed when it struck a municipal lawn mower crossing the roadway. An Iron Mountain public works employee was operating the mower at the time.

Police said the motorcycle's rider suffered fatal injuries but the mower's operator was not injured.

Officials said they believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez