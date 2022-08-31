St. Clair Co. bicyclist, Good Samaritan dead after being struck by cars

Port Huron Township — Two people are dead after a bicyclist was struck by a car Tuesday night, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the 3700 block of Dove Road near Michigan Road for a report of a crash involving a bicyclist, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 30-year-old Marysville man called 911 to report he had just struck a bicyclist. It also found that a 40-year-old woman who lived near the crash site tried to help the bicyclist and was struck by a second vehicle.

Officials said the bicyclist, a 50-year-old Fort Gratiot man, and the Good Samaritan were pronounced dead at the scene.

They also said the driver of the first vehicle remained at the crash site and is cooperating with detectives.

However, the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman fled, they said.

Anyone with information about the crashes or the hit-and-run driver should call the Detective Bureau of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office (810) 987-1711.

