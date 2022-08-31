Voting rights ballot proposal headed to court after Michigan election board deadlocks

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 along party lines on certification of Promote the Vote 2022, sending the fate of the voting rights ballot initiative to a likely battle in the Michigan Supreme Court.

The deadlock occurred ahead of a later vote on a separate initiative to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution, expected to take place Wednesday afternoon.

Canvassers debated certification of the Promote the Vote initiative, which would appear as Proposal 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot, for more than an hour Wednesday after an opposition group alleged Promote the Vote did not list, as required by law, all of the sections of the Constitution that would be altered or abrogated by the proposal.

The 2-2 deadlock means the ballot initiative will not proceed to the Nov. 8 ballot short of court intervention.

The Promote the Vote ballot campaign committee is expected to appeal the decision to the Michigan Supreme Court and said Wednesday it was confident the courts would "remedy" the situation.

“We are extremely disappointed by the Board of State Canvassers’ deadlock," said Khalilah Spencer, board president for Promote the Vote 2022. "This is a disservice to the people of Michigan and is indicative of the obstructionist partisan politics that have taken over truly non-partisan issues like election reform and equal access to the ballot."

In a now familiar debate among members of the Board of State Canvassers, the four-member bipartisan panel argued over the limits of their duties and whether those duties were limited to determining a certain number of valid signatures or included legal interpretations of what was in a ballot initiative.

Canvasser Mary Ellen Gurewitz, a Democrat, said she didn't believe the petition abrogated or repealed sections of the state constitution that weren't already listed in the petition. But she noted that determination required her own legal analysis, which isn't usually in the bailiwick of a canvassers' duties.

"We don’t have the statutory responsibility or right to engage too much with the content of the proposal," said Gurewitz, a Detroit attorney whose practice includes election law.

Canvasser Tony Daunt, the Republican chairman of the board, argued the court has not specifically blocked canvassers from dealing with questions of potential abrogation, referring to a 2012 Supreme Court opinion on a separate ballot initiative facing similar challenges. Without a specific ruling on the board's involvement on that end, Daunt said he believed the board had a duty to seek clarity on behalf of voters.

"If it is not clear what they are voting on, that is a detriment to the voters of this state," Daunt said.

The state Bureau of Elections recommended the certification of the Promote the Vote 2022 ballot initiative last week, finding that 507,780 of the 664,029 signatures collected were valid. The benchmark for the proposal was 425,059 signatures.

Promote the Vote 2022, which expands on a 2018 ballot initiative focused on voting, also allows election officials to accept third-party donations, lets voters join a permanent absentee ballot list and ensures military or overseas ballots postmarked before Election Day and received within six days after are still counted.

It also would require audits to be conducted publicly by state and county officials without involvement by party officials. It would cement the role of canvassers in certifying election results as well enshrine in the constitution Michigan’s current voter identification rules, which allow in-person voters to show a photo ID or fill out an affidavit to attest to their identity.

Opponents of the ballot initiative argued Wednesday that, without a full listing of areas of the law the initiative would change, people signing the petition and those headed to the voting booth in the fall are misled about the actual effects of the proposal.

"That failure to republish is fatal to Promote the Vote’s petition and this board has a duty to reject it," said Jonathan Koch, a lawyer for the opposition group Defend Your Vote.

One of the areas Koch focused on was the proposal's potential impact on language allowing the Legislature a say over whether prisoners are allowed to vote.

Chris Trebilcock, a lawyer for Promote the Vote, argued the petition wouldn't abrogate or repeal those items. Trebilcock quoted Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian Zahra's definition of abrogation as rendering a section "wholly inoperable," which he said isn't the case with sections Defend Your Vote targeted as being underrepresented in the petition.

Regardless, Trebilcock said, "those challenges weren’t made back in February when this petition was approved as to form by this board in a 4-0 vote.”

The board is expected to take up on Wednesday afternoon the Reproductive Freedom for All initiative, which would enshrine abortion rights into the state Constitution, was recommended for certification by the Bureau of Elections on Aug. 25.

The bureau estimated the group had at least 596,379 valid signatures among the record 752,288 signatures submitted in July, exceeding the 425,059 signature threshold by more than 150,000 signatures.

The initiative, if passed by voters in November, would affirm abortion rights in the Constitution and nullify the state's 1931 abortion law, which bans abortion in all cases except when it is performed to save the life of the mother. Enforcement of the law remains blocked as courts battle over whether there is already a right to abortion in the state Constitution.

A group that opposes the abortion rights ballot proposal, Citizens to Support MI Women and Children, has challenged the proposal's petitions, saying spacing issues had caused words to be joined together in error.

But the bureau made no recommendation on the merits of legal arguments about the petition's word spacing, noting "Michigan election law is silent" on spacing between letters and words.

