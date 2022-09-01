2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say

Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested.

Deputies were called over the weekend to a hospital for a report of a 13-year-old who was brought in suffering from severe malnourishment and physical injuries, according to authorities.

Detectives and investigators with Child Protective Services determined the girl sustained her injuries at a home in the 100 Block of Fontana Street SE near Division Street and the Paul B. Henry Freeway.

Deputies said Monday they arrested the girl's guardian, Wilma Edwards. However, a second suspect and Edward's boyfriend, William Williams, fled before police could take him into custody.

On Thursday, officials said Indiana State Police arrested Williams. They said he is being housed in the Grant County Jail in Indiana and awaiting extradition to Michigan.

Investigators said both Edwards and Williams will likely face first-degree child abuse charges.

Anyone with information about the alleged abuse should call the Kent County Sherriff's Office at (616) 632-6125 or call Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 to remain anonymous.

