Alpena man accused of stealing items at Walmart by swapping barcodes

An Alpena man accused of stealing from a store by switching the barcodes of items with cheaper merchandise has been charged, state police said Thursday.

Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, was arraigned Tuesday in Alpena's 88th District Court on a charge of first-degree retail fraud and being a habitual offender-fourth notice, officials said.

A judge set his bond at $25,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Sept. 13, 2022.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for the retail fraud charge, but could face more as a repeat offender.

State police officials said a trooper from the Alpena Post was called to a Walmart store on M-32 for a report of retail fraud.

The trooper arrived and was told by one of the store's loss prevention officers that a man was seen removing the barcodes from less expensive items and placing them on higher-priced products.

Officials said the man allegedly took the items to the self-checkout register and scanned them. The loss prevention officer tried to speak to the man after the purchase was made, but he told the employee he had to leave to check on his children outside.

The suspect then fled from the store's parking lot.

Investigators reviewed the store's security video footage and identified the suspect as Alexander. They also discovered the suspect may have done the same thing since June and estimated he could have stolen more than $1,100 in merchandise.

