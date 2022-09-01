Anchor Bay schools agrees to hire armed guards for buildings this year

A Macomb County school district plans to add armed guards to its schools this year to provide another layer of security to keep students safe.

Starting next week, the Anchor Bay School District will begin phasing in five armed guards at its school buildings before eventually growing to eight. The district's board of education voted Tuesday night at a special meeting in favor of hiring a security firm.

"We were already looking at what we can do to have greater security," said Superintendent Phil Jankowski on Thursday.

The 5,300-student district previously employed nine unarmed security guards in its schools but after recent mass shootings and hearing parents concerns, the district started looking at other security measures.

"Parents were like 'We want something more proactive,'" Jankowski said.

Districts across Metro Detroit are rethinking or boosting security measures as students head back to school this fall. Northville Public Schools on Wednesday gave special key fobs to three local police departments — Northville, Northville Township and Novi — so officers can gain access faster to their buildings during emergencies.

The armed guards in Anchor Bay, which is about 40 minutes northeast of Detroit, will serve as an additional security measure while the district is waiting to use a bond in November that will go toward security cameras, door barriers and renovating its elementary schools to create a safer infrastructure.

Anchor Bay is using funds from its portion of the additional $210 million granted for student safety from Michigan's state budget for fiscal year 2023. Roughly $168 million out of $210 million goes to districts for discretionary school safety needs and $25 million goes toward hiring school safety officers.

The extra funds from the state budget plus unfilled security positions allowed Anchor Bay to invest in higher quality armed guards.

"We wanted something that was above a certain level: people who have law enforcement experience or military experience and a higher level of training," said Jankowski.

The superintendent says they also wanted the armed enforcement to have an informal presence rather than an "oppressive security presence."

"But at least there's still a deterrent of knowing somebody is going to be there who is trained and is carrying a firearm," he said.

"Once Oxford happened that hit close to home," Jankowski said. "It seems like a prudent thing to do at this point and if we can do it in a cost effective manner that we can sustain then it's really a no brainer."

It's about providing another layer of safety in the district, said Lisa Birkmeier, president of the Anchor Bay Board of Education.

"I believe our district leadership and board heard our community, and took the action that we felt was best for Anchor Bay," said Birkmeier in an email. "As board members, this is our one and only job, and I think we accomplished it last night."

All parents who attended the Tuesday's board meeting supported the district's decision.

"If we can give our teachers, parents, and students just a little bit more assurance that they're a little safer, then it's worth it," Jankowski said.

