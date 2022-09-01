Anti-abortion groups appeal to Michigan Supreme Court to enforce ban

Anti-abortion groups and two county prosecutors asked the Michigan Supreme Court Wednesday to take up their case and vacate a lower court ruling blocking the enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban.

The appeal is one of three abortion-related requests currently pending before the state's highest court as a multi-pronged legal battle over the enforcement of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban plays out in front of several judges across Michigan.

The abortion ban currently is blocked from enforcement by two separate preliminary injunctions; one issued by Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher in May and another issued by Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham last month.

But parties have been slowly working their way up to the Michigan Supreme Court, which is likely to have the final word on whether Michigan's constitution contains a right to abortion that supersedes the 91-year-old law.

In the Wednesday filing, the Michigan Catholic Conference, Right to Life of Michigan, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka asked the Supreme Court to overturn a Court of Appeals order that rejected a request to take control of Gleicher's case.

The groups had argued to the Court of Appeals that Gleicher's preliminary injunction — issued in a case brought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan against Attorney General Dana Nessel — should be vacated and the case removed from her courtroom because she had disclosed she was a regular donor to Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

The groups also argued the case should have been dismissed because there were no adverse parties or a case or controversy at the time it was filed.

And Becker and Jarzynka argued they shouldn't be bound by the Court of Claims ruling because they aren't named in the suit and aren't state actors, over whom the Court of Claims usually has jurisdiction.

The Court of Appeals on Aug. 1 sided with Becker and Jarzynka, ruling they weren't state actors and therefore no county prosecutor was bound by Gleicher's decision. But the appeals panel also found that, because neither the county prosecutors nor the anti-abortion groups were state actors, they had no standing to request superintending control.

The Wednesday filing appeals the court's finding that the groups lack standing, arguing that they have "sufficient interest" to bring the complaint with no other state entities willing to do so.

The GOP-led Michigan House and Senate intervened as a defendant in the case after the preliminary injunction, but their attempts to block the injunction also were swatted down by the Court of Claims and Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals opinion leaving the injunction in place, the groups argued Wednesday, "loaded the dice" for other trial courts to issue similar decisions and added to the "plain injuries" incurred by the anti-abortion groups and county prosecutors.

"If a Michigan court wants to read a right to abortion into the Michigan Constitution’s silence, it should at least do so in a case where there are adverse parties, plaintiffs have standing, and an actual controversy exists," the Wednesday filing said.

"Allowing trial courts to make highly politicized decisions in the absence of jurisdiction will inevitably harm confidence in the judiciary."

The filing by the anti-abortion groups comes almost a month after Planned Parenthood appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court a separate portion of the Aug. 1 Court of Appeals ruling. Planned Parenthood challenged the appellate court's finding that the preliminary injunction did not apply to county prosecutors.

The same day the Court of Appeals issued its Aug. 1 ruling freeing county prosecutors from Gleicher's order, Oakland County courts granted a temporary restraining order in a separate case filed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer against 13 county prosecutors that included Jarzynka and Becker. That order was eventually expanded to a preliminary injunction.

When filing her case in April, Whitmer also filed an executive message with the Michigan Supreme Court asking justices to take up the question of the abortion ban's constitutionality rather than wait for it to proceed through the lower courts first.

The three requests — the Wednesday appeal, the Planned Parenthood appeal and Whitmer's executive message — all are still pending before the Michigan Supreme Court.

Additionally, justices are likely to receive a request from the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative in the coming days, asking the high court to force the certification of the constitutional amendment for the ballot after the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked on certification Wednesday.

