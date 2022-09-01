Body of missing Plainfield Twp. woman found in Wyoming, Mich.

The body of a missing Plainfield Township woman has been found in Wyoming, Michigan, police said Wednesday.

Mollie Schmidt, 33, had been missing for nine days. Her body was found in an apartment in the 1500 block of 44 St. SW on Tuesday with a gunshot wound, Wyoming police Lt. Rory Allen said in a video of a media briefing posted by Wood-TV.

Police are seeking Yenly Garcia, 44, as a person of interest. Schmidt's body was found in his apartment, Allen said.

"Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide and are pursuing all leads," Allen said.

Garcia is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has dark hair and distinct tattoos on his face. He was last seen driving a black 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with a Michigan plate of ELW6780, according to Allen.

Schmidt went missing on Aug. 21. She was last seen at her home near the East Beltline & 5 Mile Rd NE in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff's Office had been investigating her disappearance, calling it "uncharacteristic" because Schmidt left behind her children.

Sheriff's Office detectives and Wyoming police had obtained a search warrant for Garcia's apartment and discovered Schmidt's body during the search, Allen said.

Garcia has an active warrant out for his arrest on charges unrelated to Schmidt's disappearance and death, police said at t he briefing.

Wyoming police asked anyone with information about the case to contact them at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (866) 774-2345.

