More than 111,000 still without power after Monday storms

More than 111,000 DTE Energy and Consumers Energy customers remained without power Thursday following a Monday night storm that fell trees and downed electrical lines.

DTE Energy Co. reported that 103,144 of its customers, or less than 5%, had no electricity, as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Consumers Energy reported that 8,621 of its customers, or .4 percent, were still without power, as of the same time.

The numbers are down from Wednesday afternoon when more than 215,000 of the two energy's customers were without service.

Also, dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled class for a second day due to the power outages. Many districts resumed classes Thursday.

On Tuesday, DTE said the storm knocked down more than 3,000 power lines in its service territory. The following day, company officials said more than 1,000 line workers from nearby states joined more than 1,000 DTE line workers to make repairs and restore power.

