Suspected Monroe Co. serial snowmobile thief arrested, sheriff's office says

A man suspected in a series of snowmobile thefts who fled from Monroe authorities over the weekend has been arrested, officials said Thursday.

The suspect is currently being held at the Lenawee County Jail, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. He was found and arrested on Tuesday thanks to tips from the public, it added.

Officials also said detectives from Lenawee and Monroe Counties recovered stolen property during the arrest and have returned items to their rightful owners.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office asked the public for help to find the suspect.

Deputies encountered the man at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop in the area of M-50 and US-23. The man was driving a charcoal gray Dodge Ram 2500 quad cab pick-up truck, according to authorities.

After a brief interaction with deputies, the man fled the scene, they said. He was last seen speeding away along southbound Petersburg Road near Brewer Road in Dundee Township.

Investigators later determined the Michigan dealer license plate with #03D455 attached to the rear bumper was invalid. Officials said the man provided them with false identification during the traffic stop.

Officials said the man is suspected of being involved in the theft of multiple snowmobiles and enclosed trailers from a storage facility in Dundee Township over the last month.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 243-7070 or (734) 240-7430.

