Police: Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment, neighbor admits to killing her

Ann Arbor police are investigating a homicide after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment Thursday and one of her neighbors admitted to killing her.

Police found Patricia Falkenstern dead at about 1 p.m. Thursday in her apartment at the Courthouse Square Apartments while conducting a welfare check, according to a press release from the Ann Arbor Police Department.

A 61-year-old man who also lives at the Courthouse Square Apartments told police he killed Falkenstern, according to the press release. He was taken into custody and is in the Washtenaw County Jail awaiting charges.

The Courthouse Square Apartments is an apartment building at South 4th Avenue and East Huron Street in downtown Ann Arbor for individuals over age 55.

Police believe the man killed Falkenstern Tuesday while he was visiting her in her apartment, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Falkenstern's homicide can contact Ann Arbor Detective Jon McDonagh at 734-794-6930, extension 49311 or email him at JMcDonagh@a2gov.org.

kberg@detroitnews.com