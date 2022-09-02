Nearly 42,000 DTE customers remain without power after Monday storms

Nearly 42,000 DTE Energy customers remain without power Friday afternoon, four days after a strong storm knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of southeast Michigan residential and commercial customers.

DTE has projected power should be restored for 95% of its customers by the end of the day Friday, company spokesperson Dana Blankenship said.

The Detroit-based electric company met its goal yesterday for restoring power to 80% of the original 260,000 customers who were without power after Monday's storm, Blankenship said.

Many of the remaining outages are at houses or businesses that require individual attention, she said. Livingston County and northern Wayne County have the most customers still without power.

On Tuesday, DTE said the storm knocked over more than 3,000 power lines. The downed lines pose a threat to anyone who comes too close to them. Downed lines killed a 14-year-old girl in Monroe and seriously injured an 8-year-old boy in Warren.

More than 1,000 external line workers from surrounding states like Ohio, Illinois, Missouri and Pennsylvania partnered with local crews to get power up and running again in the state.

