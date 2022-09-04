Benson expresses concern about potential for Election Day 'violence and disruption'

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told a national television audience Sunday that her biggest fear going into Nov. 8 is "violence and disruption on Election Day."

During an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation," Benson said she and other election officials nationwide are also concerned about "the ongoing spread of misinformation which fuels the potential for violence on Election Day."

However, when host Major Garrett asked Benson whether voters should be worried about going to the polls, and whether there was a plan to address potential violence, Benson said there's no cause for alarm.

"All voters should know that election officials on both sides of the aisle are working night and day and working with law enforcement to protect the integrity of the polling places, and to protect the integrity of democracy," said Benson, whose seat is being challenged by Republican Kristina Karamo.

During the primaries, Karamo was backed by former President Donald Trump, who is among those who assert there was fraud in multiple states, including Michigan, during the 2020 election — claims that were referred to several times during Sunday's program as "the big lie."

Among the recent election controversies involving Benson is a lawsuit that claims Michigan allowed nearly 26,000 dead voters to remain on its rolls.

The lawsuit was filed by the Indianapolis-based Public Interest Legal Foundation in November 2021. A month later, Benson's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the suit, arguing the group lacked standing and had not given proper notice to the Bureau of Elections that it planned to file the lawsuit.

A judge last week rejected Benson's argument, and said because the group had spent ample money and time inspecting the voter rolls, it had "concrete and demonstrable injuries for standing purposes.”

U.S. District Court Judge Jane Beckering did not rule on the merits of the lawsuit, which was discussed during Sunday's program.

When Garrett asked Benson about the suit, she said: "We have maintained and prioritized the accuracy of our voting list since I took office, including doing a mailing to every registered voter in the state, so that we could assess whether or not they were still in Michigan.

"We receive information every week from the federal government, Social Security and other sources, and we use that information to, on a weekly, regular basis, ensure that we're tracking and improving the accuracy of our (voter) list," Benson said.

"That said, we welcome the suggestions and input of others," Benson said, adding that her office must verify claims that names on the voter rolls belong to dead people.

"The bottom line is, we want to ensure that our lists are accurate, but that we're also not removing voters who are legitimately able to be registered and vote in Michigan," Benson said. "That's a very technical process, one that requires constant vigilance."

