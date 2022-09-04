Cook nuclear reactor powers up, one week after shutdown

A nuclear reactor at the Cook Nuclear Plant in Berrien County, Michigan, returned to full service Sunday, a week after it automatically shut down due to a failure in a coolant pump motor, said the plant's owner, Indiana Michigan Power, on Sunday.

The shutdown was triggered by a reactor coolant pump motor, the company said. No radioactive matter was released and it was not classified as an emergency, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The reactor coolant pump motor failed due to "a fault in a power cable connector," Indiana Michigan Power said in a news release Sunday. "Operators safely restored the unit to service once the connector repair was completed."

There were no service interruptions as a result of the reactor shutdown and while the connector was repaired, Indiana Michigan Power said. A second nuclear reactor at the Cook plant remained operational at full capacity while the other unit was out of service.

The connector is being repaired. Downey last week did not specify when the reactor would resume operations.

All systems functioned properly after the reactor shutdown, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Auxiliary feedwater pumps started properly, and decay heat, or energy that continues to be released after a reactor shuts down, was removed from the system using the steam dump system.

"Plant operators followed proper protocols to safely remove the reactor from service," Indiana Michigan Power said. "The unit trip was noncomplicated."

The reactor coolant pump that triggered the shutdown helps transfer and remove heat generated in the nuclear reactor core.

"When certain systems have an issue like in this instance, it was a reactor coolant pump ... the unit automatically shuts down, operators are there to put the unit in a safe condition, in a full shutdown," Cook representative Bill Downey said last week.

The Cook nuclear plant, owned and operated by Indiana Michigan Power, a unit of American Electric Power, sits on 650 acres along the shores of Lake Michigan near Bridgman in Berrien County. At full capacity, the two nuclear reactors produce enough electricity to power over 1.5 million homes, according to the plant's website.

