Ann Arbor man, 61, arrested in death of woman, 65, at apartment complex

Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor Police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman whose body was found last week in her apartment and a neighbor has been arrested in connection with her death.

The suspect, 61, was arrested late last week for the death of Patricia Falkenstern, 65. Falkerstern's body was found around 1 p.m. Thursday in the Courthouse Square Apartments in the 100 block of South Fourth Avenue. Police found her after conducting a welfare check.

They entered the home and found Falkenstern deceased.

After an investigation, officers arrested a 61-year-old suspect, who was known to the victim and who also lives at the apartment complex.

Officials said the suspect has admitted to being responsible for Falkenstern’s death. They also said it appears her death happened sometime Tuesday while the suspect visited Falkenstern in her apartment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect is lodged at the Washtenaw

County Jail awaiting charges.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call Ann Arbor Police Det. Jon McDonagh at (734) 794-6930 ext. 49311 or email him at JMcDonagh@a2gov.org.

