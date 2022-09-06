School's in session. Kids across Metro Detroit begin new school year

Roseville — Savannah Schultz stood in front of Kment Elementary at about 8 a.m. Tuesday snapping pictures of her daughter, Kalli Miller, 5, with her phone.

Kalli stood by the school's flagpole where staff built a display welcoming students back from summer break. After all, it was an auspicious occasion. Not only was it Kalli's first day at school, but it was also the first official day all Michigan schools are in session.

"I think Kall's more excited to start school than I am," Schultz said.

Districts across Metro Detroit opened their doors for the new school year Tuesday, welcoming back students and staff after the long summer break and marking the first year since before the pandemic with limited COVID restrictions. Some districts started before Labor Day.

At Kment, which serves roughly 260 K-5 students in Roseville, Donovan Stec, the school's principal, was out by the school's front entrance, greeting parents and children. He was also carrying a large sign designed to help parents in cars navigate the school's student drop-off area.

Roseville Community Schools Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski said even though they only had a half day of class Tuesday, he was going to stop by and visit each school in the district.

"I always say that fall is like the educator's spring," Blaszkowski said. "It's fresh, it's new, it's exciting and we always like to see the kids smiling as they come into school."

He said his staff is excited to have the kids back.

"Last year, everybody struggled a little getting back to school on a regular basis," Blaszkowski said. "But we know we're going to do better this year."

In Livonia, Abeba Bartley dropped off her seventh-grade son for his first year at Explore Academy, a new charter school for sixth- through eight-graders in Michigan. He was so excited for school that he did not sleep Monday night, his mom said.

"He was excited and nervous. He told me he was nervous," Bartley said.

Back at Kment, Marie Medina, 45, was taking pictures of her two sons, Daniel and Gilan Anico, 10 and 8, at Kment the same display at the flagpole before school started.

"Who's more excited about school starting? The kids, of course," she said as she snapped a couple of photos.

Sandra Adank, 52, said she's sad summer is over as she took some pictures of her daughter, Faith Ilene Adank, 8, who starts third-grade Tuesday.

Adank said Faith was so excited about the start of school that she got everything ready last night. "Faith made her lunch and laid all of her clothes out for today," Adank said.

She also said that while she's said summer's over, she's glad school is starting. "Now I can relax or I can go to work."

