Eastern box turtle may be added to Michigan's endangered, threatened species list

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking the public's input on possibly adding the eastern box turtle, long-eared owl, American bumblebee and floating marsh marigold to the state's endangered and threatened species list.

The public has until Sept. 30 to submit written comments on the proposed changes to the state's endangered and threatened species list, which documents imperiled wildlife species that are protected by law.

A public hearing on the proposed changes was held last week in Lansing.

The Eastern Box Turtle, a small land turtle with a high doomed shell, is considered Michigan's only truly terrestrial turtle, according to Michigan State University Extension.

Typically found in forested habitats with sandy soils near a source of water such as a stream, pond, lake, marsh or swamp, they also may be found in adjacent thickets, old fields, pastures, or vegetated dunes.

A survey of the turtle shows it was last observed in Oakland County in 2014 but has been seen in other counties in central and west Michigan recently as 2021.

To submit written comments about the proposed changes to the state's endangered and threatened species list, they can be submitted via email to to DNR-EndangeredSpeciesList@Michigan.gov or by mail to Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife Division, ATTN: Endangered Species Specialist, P.O. Box 30444, Lansing, MI 48909.