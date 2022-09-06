Michigan justices reject Nessel's appeal of using $37M taint team in Flint water case

The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Attorney General Dana Nessel's request to appeal a lower court's decision that required her office to use a "taint team" to independently review documents seized from state offices during the Flint water investigation.

Nessel's office has fought the use of a taint team and estimated the team's review could take two years and cost an additional $37 million to determine if the documents the attorney general's office seized constituted a violation of attorney client privilege.

The Michigan Supreme Court in a brief order Tuesday denied Nessel's application to appeal "because we are not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this court."

The high court's refusal to hear Nessel's appeal means that much more time will be added to the investigation and prosecution, which already hangs by a thread after the high court ruled earlier this year that the attorney general's use of a one-man grand jury was unconstitutional.

As of July, the state had spent nearly $53 million since 2016 for both the prosecution and defense of Michigan's top officials in the Flint water criminal and civil litigation, according to a Detroit News review of costs.

Genesee County Judge Elizabeth Kelly ordered Nessel's office last year to create the taint team and a three-judge Court of Appeals panel upheld the order in March.

Former state health director Nick Lyon, former Gov. Rick Snyder and seven other former state and city officials have been fighting for the use of a taint team for months. They accused state investigators of taking documents under search warrant that included confidential communications between lawyers and the Snyder administration, which was being sued in separate civil proceedings in Flint.

Nessel's office should have used an independent "taint team" to determine the documents taken didn't violate attorney-client privilege and that her office was warned of as much, they argued.

Nessel's office has opposed the creation of a taint team because of the resources and time involved in manually reviewing more than 20 million documents from the investigation.

Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy estimated earlier this year it would take a team of over 100 lawyers working for "over two years" to complete the review.

